Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEVI. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

LEVI opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

