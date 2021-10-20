Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 5.4%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. 23,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,147,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $726.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.