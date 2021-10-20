Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 5.4%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.83. 23,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,147,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $726.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

