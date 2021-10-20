LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.04 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

