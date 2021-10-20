loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LDI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 169,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,691. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

