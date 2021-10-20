Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,041.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.82 or 0.06263982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00312455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.87 or 0.00976469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00083782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00394727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00265050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00254285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.