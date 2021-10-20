Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,620,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,230,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

