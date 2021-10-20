LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,529,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 14,425.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,490 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,750 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

