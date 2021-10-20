LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.