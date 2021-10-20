LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.66% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000.

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

