LPL Financial LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,707,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.