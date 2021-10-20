Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 1,581,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.