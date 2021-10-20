Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 497,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

LUXA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 36,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

