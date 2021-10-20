Mackay Shields LLC Has $458,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 99.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021,778 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

