Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

