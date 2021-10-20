Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,214,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Intel worth $292,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

