Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,946,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $260,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSE AEO opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

