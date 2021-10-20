Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 380,915 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $191,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $505,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 9.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Anthem by 165.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

