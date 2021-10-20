Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 590.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,047,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.