MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 35.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens increased their price target on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

