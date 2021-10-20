Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats comprises approximately 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.41. 2,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.