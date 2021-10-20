Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

Shares of MN stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

