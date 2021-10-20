ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.