ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

