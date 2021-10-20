ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

