ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.