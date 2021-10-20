ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 349,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

