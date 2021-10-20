Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.71

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 53156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

