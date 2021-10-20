Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $289.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.