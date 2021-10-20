MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 59.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 7.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

