Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

MBII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reduced their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,226 shares of company stock worth $75,896. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 181,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 299,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.