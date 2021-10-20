Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

