Marshall Wace LLP Buys 398,866 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,866 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.2% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 58,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 201.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 430.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

