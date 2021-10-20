Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 335.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $552.11 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day moving average of $563.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

