Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $38,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

