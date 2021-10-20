Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 398,866 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,866 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.