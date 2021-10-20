Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,472 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of XPeng worth $41,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

