Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,026 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of RH worth $35,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RH by 48.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $674.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $682.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 52 week low of $330.64 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.