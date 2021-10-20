Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRTN stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,102. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

