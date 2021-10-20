Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Update

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

