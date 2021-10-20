Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 11,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

