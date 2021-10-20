McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.08. 16,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,872. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

