McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.