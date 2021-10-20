Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. 478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $559.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercantile Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

