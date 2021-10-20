Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MKGAY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.