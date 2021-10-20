MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,371.5 days.

Shares of MKGAF stock opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $249.64.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 14.73%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.