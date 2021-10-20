Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 340,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,689. The company has a market cap of $607.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $29.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

