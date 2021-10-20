Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

MRU stock opened at C$61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.39.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6847584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRU shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.80.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

