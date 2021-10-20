Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.41

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.41 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.53). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 52,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.32 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

