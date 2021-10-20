Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.48.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

