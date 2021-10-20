Mina Hits 1-Day Volume of $68.52 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00006386 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $68.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 269,968,411 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.