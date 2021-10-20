Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.53

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.53 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.16 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 829,048 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £76.60 million and a PE ratio of 27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.71.

In related news, insider Guy Elliott acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

